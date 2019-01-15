PODCAST: Hear from the Chiefs fan turning his life around–“I’m not gonna make fools out of those helping me.”

“I’m not gonna make fools out of those helping me.” When Dave said that, I jotted down his words. That’s when I knew how much this meant to him…not the gesture of the Chiefs tickets, but how he wants to turn his life around.

You’ve already heard the story of Dave Cochran, the guy living out of his SUV, who helped Chiefs player Jeff Allen get out of the snow. Allen is sending Dave to the AFC game on Sunday, but I called Dave. He’s overwhelmed by the amount of love and support the people of Kansas City have given him over the last couple of days.

He’s just looking to straighten out his life. Check it out. Skip to 7:30 or you can listen from the beginning to get more on the history of cold playoff games in the NFL

