Top Stories: Many school districts in mid-Missouri have canceled classes today as they continue to recover from the weekend winter storm. Columbia is on a two-hour delayed start as the city tries to make all roads passable this morning. And a man has been charged following the discovery of a body in a garage behind a north St. Louis County home on Sunday afternoon. 53-year-old Jeffrey Tod is in custody after 68-year-old Kenneth Linzie was found shot to death.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google