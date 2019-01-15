McCaskill gets a new day job

Missourinet

Former Missouri U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill has taken a political analyst job with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and other shows on NBC News. McCaskill, a Democrat, has been a familiar face on “Morning Joe” during her time in the Senate.

McCaskill and “Morning Joe” made the announcement earlier today on Twitter.

McCaskill lost her Senate reelection bid in November to Republican Josh Hawley.

She will reportedly join MSNBC for the cable news network’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address on January 29.

