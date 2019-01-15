Government shutdown. Blues hand Caps a 4-1 loss

Jake Allen made 28 saves as the Blues beat the defending Stanley Cup Champion Capitals 4-1 in D.C. David Perron extended his NHL career-high point streak to 11 games with a goal for St. Louis, which has its first three-game winning streak of the season. Vince Dunn, Ivan Barbashev and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored in the win.

Before last night’s win, Allen has lost four of his previous five starts and had allowed 15 goals. Allen and the Blues limited one of the top scoring teams in the Eastern Conference. Washington’s lone goal came from Alex Ovechkin who scored his NHL leading 33rd in the first on the power play. The Blues scored three goals in the second period. Tarasenko added his 15th on the power play in the third.

With two games in hand of the third place Dallas Stars, St. Louis is just six points out of a guaranteed playoff spot in the Central Division.

The Blues visit the Islanders tomorrow night.