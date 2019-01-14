Postal Service asking for public help to ensure safe mail delivery

The U.S. Postal Service is asking customers to help with the safe delivery of mail after the weekend winter storm that left substantial snowfall in Missouri. Statements have been released from the agency’s Mid America District office in Kansas City and Great Lakes District office in St. Louis requesting that residents and businesses keep their walkways and sidewalks clear from snow and ice.

Kansas City, MO Postmaster Eddie Morgan, Jr. said the Postal Service wants to serve the public while maintaining the welfare of its workers. “No one wants to inconvenience the customer,” said Morgan, Jr. “However, we must ensure the safety of our employees.”

Gateway District Manager Charles A. Sciurba said clearing a path for delivery personnel will help them complete their tasks. “Snow and ice make delivery dangerous and slow,” said Sciurba. “Maintaining a clear path to the mailbox including steps, porches, walkways and street approach – will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service, and help them get the mail delivered.”

Customers receiving door delivery are advised to make sure their sidewalks, steps, and porches are clear. Those receiving curbside delivery are asked to remove snow piles left by plows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers.

Kim Caldwell-Harvey with the Postal Services Great Lakes office in St. Louis says mail carriers are being especially careful when trying to deliver large packages. “They will make an attempt to deliver the package,” said Caldwell-Harvey. “But if they can’t get up there safely they are taking the packages back to the office and leaving notices for customers to pick up.” She notes carriers may not be able to leave a notice if the mailbox is not accessible.

Stacy St. John with the Mid America District office in Kansas City says the public is being asked to assist in making sure mail is delivered in a timely manner. “We don’t want to inconvenience any of our postal customers,” said St. John. “However, we would like them to work with us so that we can safely make their deliveries without any interruption in their mail service.”

The Postal Service says blue collection boxes must also be kept clear for customers to deposit mail, and for workers to collect the mail for delivery. Residents and businesses with collection boxes near their property are being asked to keep them clear of snow and ice.

The Mid America District office in Kansas City oversees processing and delivery centers in Kansas City, Springfield and Cape Girardeau and further handles delivery in Joplin and St. Joseph. St. John said the snowstorm had not impacted ground transfer of mail by semi-tractor-trailers. “I have not heard of any significant interruptions in that transportation, so we are business as usual this Monday,” St. John said.

The Great Lakes office in St. Louis handles mail distribution in St. Louis, Columbia, Jefferson City, Hannibal, and Sedalia, cities that were hit with mostly hit with double-digit snowfall totals. It operates two centers in the St. Louis area, including one in Hazelwood that sorts priority and commercial mail. The other center in St. Louis city handles first class mail and large envelopes. The Great Lakes district also has distribution outlets in Champaign and Springfield, Illinois.

Caldwell-Harvey with the Great Lakes office said she was not aware of any delays in tractor-trailer transportation of mail in her region due to the winter storm.

The Postal Service is asking customers to help keep their letter carriers safe after the winter storm through the following actions:

Clear enough snow from curbside boxes to allow mail trucks to approach the box, deliver the mail and to drive away from the box without danger of the need for backing. Walkways should be cleared of snow and ice and allow enough traction to avoid slips, trips or falls. Steps should also be kept clear of ice and snow and in good repair so as not to cause injury to the letter carriers or others who visit the customer’s home.