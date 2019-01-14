Mizzou women tripped up late by Florida

Mizzou Women dropped its first conference game of the season Sunday, as the Tigers fell to Florida, 56-54, in Gainesville.

The Gators closed the game on a 17-3 run, and outscored the Tigers, 22-11 in the fourth quarter to steal the victory.

Mizzou made field goals (17-of-23) in the game, its second-highest percentage of the season behind 89.5 percent (17-of-19) against Duke.

Senior guard Sophie Cunningham led Mizzou in assists in the game with eight, which match a season-high and was one off from a career-high. However, Cunningham fouled out with 47 seconds remaining with four points, and Amber Smith finished with nine points on 12 shots.

Sophie only had one assist in the second half and the Tigers turned the bell over three times in the final three minutes.