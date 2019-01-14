Mizzou can’t overcome fouls, turnovers in loss at USC

Already without their star player Jontay Porter, Mizzou needed to lean on sophomore big man Jeremiah Tilmon but frustration is starting to set in early in SEC play.

In the last three games, Tilmon has played just over 30 minutes, scored 11 points and only three rebounds while committing nine turnovers and 15 fouls.

He fouled in Sunday’s rescheduled road game at South Carolina as the Tigers lost 85-75.

Mizzou turned the ball over 20 times including 11 in the first ten minutes of the game, but only trailed by six at the half and survived Carolina runs of 8-0 and 10-0.

Down 42-36, Mizzou struggled out of the gates in the second half getting outscored 10-3. The Tigers did close to within three at 73-70 with just over three to play.

Javon Pickett led Missouri with 21 points.