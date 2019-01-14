Missourinet 7 a.m. News 01-14-18

Top Stories: The winter storm that started Friday afternoon and ended Sunday left some of the largest snowfall amounts on record in central and eastern Missouri. Ben Herzog with the National Weather Service in St. Louis says the state was fortunate that freezing drizzle and icing of roads predicted for Sunday never materialized. And the Missouri State Highway Patrol says it responded to at least FOUR fatalities involving about 900 crashes during this weekend’s blizzard. The St. Louis region received about 11 inches of snowfall. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) spokesman Joe Moore says the timing of Friday’s storm in St. Louis made it worse.

