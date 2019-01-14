Galloway sworn into office: “If you steal from taxpayers, my office will find you”

Nicole Galloway has been sworn into office as Missouri’s 38th state auditor. During a ceremony today at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Galloway says she’s reaffirming her fight against public corruption.

“It is my job to tell Missourians who is corrupting our government, and to hold the powerful accountable to the people of this state,” she says. Each time we expose corruption and abuse, it makes an impact. It puts others on notice that their wrongdoing will see the light of day. If you commit fraud, if you steal from taxpayers, if you are dishonest with the citizens of Missouri, my office will find you, and I will hold you accountable.”

In 2015, Galloway, a Democrat, was appointed to the office by former Gov. Jay Nixon. She replaced the late Tom Schweich, who was a Republican.

Galloway defeated Republican Saundra McDowell in last November’s election to clinch her first full term as state auditor.

During today’s ceremony, Galloway unveiled the launch of the Public Corruption and Fraud Division within her office. The team will include auditors, forensic auditing specialists, attorneys, law enforcement professionals and certified fraud examiners aimed at uncovering illegal activity.

“I am committed to creating the strongest and most robust public corruption force the state has ever seen,” she says.

Galloway’s office plans to hire law enforcement officials for the division.

Missouri Supreme Court Judge Mary R. Russell administered today’s oath of office.

