Winter storm warning over, travel conditions improve

The winter storm warning for much of central and eastern Missouri has expired. A light wintry mix of snow and freezing drizzle is likely today. Additional snow accumulations of around a half inch or less are expected along with a light glaze of ice, mainly on elevated surfaces such as overpasses.

The heaviest snowfall occurred in mid-Missouri where close to 16 inches fell Friday through early Sunday. Locally heavier snowfall reached 20 inches in some areas. Highway and arterial road conditions have improved. Early Sunday, I-70 was in fair condition while I-44 was in good condition. Power was being restored to several thousand customers in Columbia Sunday morning who lost electricity.

The winter storm in Missouri is leaving substantial snowfall across the state, and ice could accumulate by Sunday morning. Meteorologist Ben Herzog with the National Weather Service in St. Louis says the system will have an extensive reach. “We’re looking at a petty wide swath of snow, the heaviest of which is going to run, more or less along I-70, where we could see probably 8-12 inches of snow right now,” said Herzog.

The winter storm warning has been extended because snow and freezing drizzle is expected to last about 6 hours longer than previously forecast. Up to a tenth of an inch of ice could build up across the area by midday Sunday

The National Weather Service says there’ll be additional snowfall in the storm warning area through Sunday morning. Up to six inches could fall in areas in and around Hannibal and Bowling Green in Northeast Missouri. Up to five inches are expected in Columbia and Jefferson City in the central portion of the state. An additional four inches could fall in St. Louis and Union in eastern Missouri, as well as one inch in Farmington and Centerville to the south.

Accumulations are expected to increase from west to east. A total of up to 12 inches could fall inside the large warning area. The storm was predicted to leave 1-2 inches of snow in southern Missouri and roughly six inches in the northwestern part of the states. 3-5 inches was expected in the Kansas City area.

Meteorologist Scott Blair with the National Weather Service in Kansas City says the level of snow will depend on where you are in the state. “Any travelers from Springfield to St. Louis would see a rapid increase in the expected snowfall amounts,” said Blair.

According to Blair, the snow system is starting in Missouri because a rain system from the southwest is meeting with cold air over the state. “That’s what’s going to give these high snowfall totals across a large portion of Missouri,” Blair said.

The cutoff for snowfall to the south is along the Missouri-Arkansas border.

The National Weather Service calls the current storm “memorable, but not record-breaking”. St. Louis experienced 10.8 inches of snow on June 5th, 2014. The current storm would qualify as the biggest two-day snow event since 2014. The heaviest January single day snowfall in St. Louis was 11.2 inches on January 31, 1958. The biggest two-day snow event in St. Louis brought 15.6 inches in February of 1912.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is urging drivers to be on the lookout for slippery roads during the current storm and afterward. The agency is also warning of possible traffic delays in the Kansas City area with the Chiefs divisional playoff game scheduled to start at 3:35 p.m. Saturday. MoDOT is also advising that many students will be returning to college campuses after the winter break, which means more vehicles on the road.

The University of Missouri flagship campus in Columbia closed because of the winter storm. The campus and UM system offices were shut down. The Student Health Center and all MU Health Care hospitals remain open.