Chiefs reverse history in win over Colts. Andy Reid “Heck of a job!”

Damien Williams rushed for 129 yards and found the endzone to lift the Chiefs to a 31-13 victory over the Colts in Kansas City. The Kansas City defense held Andrew Luck and the Colts to just 263 yards in the win. Williams on feeding off the Chiefs defense

The Chiefs jumped out to an early 17-0 lead before a blocked punt returned for a touchdown made it 17-7. Tyreek Hill, Darrel Williams and Patrick Mahomes also rushed for scores and Mahomes threw for 278 yards. Mahomes and the Chiefs offense scored on their first three possessions. As much as he was pleased with the start of the game, Mahomes was satisfied that the Chiefs never let the Colts back in the game.

Luck threw for 203 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Hear Luck’s comments.

T.Y. Hilton hauled in 60 yards and scored once. Adam Vinatieri missed a field goal before the end of the first half and an extra point late in the game. Hear from Hilton.

The Chiefs will host the AFC Championship for the first time in franchise history. The AFC West champions will play the winner of Sunday’s game between the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots next weekend for a spot in the Super Bowl in Atlanta. The Chiefs beat Indianapolis for the first time in five playoff meetings to earn their first AFC title game appearance since January 1994. Head Coach Andy Reid’s thoughts.