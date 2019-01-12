Mizzou hoops at South Carolina postponned, tentatively rescheduled for Sunday

The Mizzou vs. South Carolina men’s basketball game, originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 12, but postponed due to weather related travel issues for the Tigers, has been TENTATIVELY rescheduled for Sunday, Jan. 13, at 12 p.m. CT, at Colonial Life Arena, pending the weather permitting Missouri’s travel to Columbia, S.C., on Saturday. Both South Carolina and Missouri have worked alongside the SEC office in working to reschedule the contest.

A final determination on the tentative rescheduled matchup will be announced on Saturday afternoon.