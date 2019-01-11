MoDOT snowplow drivers are working 12-hour shifts during snowstorm (AUDIO)

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is using about 1,500 trucks and about 3,000 operators during the winter storm, which is impacting most of the state.

MoDOT maintenance engineer Todd Miller says additional crews are being sent to heavily-impacted areas.

“We are reallocating some resources from our Bootheel area up to St. Louis to help them out,” Miller says.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis has issued a winter storm warning for most of eastern and mid-Missouri.

Columbia and Jefferson City are expected to receive eight to 12 inches of snow. The St. Louis region is also expected to receive about eight to 12 inches, along with northeast Missouri towns like Hannibal and Edina.

Southeast Missouri’s Bootheel is only expected to receive about an inch of snow, which is why MoDOT crews there are being sent to St. Louis to assist.

Miller says MoDOT snowplow operators are working 12-hour shifts during the winter storm.

He says the positive news is that snow rates will not be too high.

“The good thing about this event is it’s more like a half an inch an hour but it just goes over a longer period of time,” says Miller.

Southeast Missouri’s Farmington and Perryville are expected to receive six to eight inches.

MoDOT is also reminding Kansas City Chiefs fans to be careful, as they drive to Arrowhead Stadium for Saturday’s playoff game against Indianapolis.

Tomorrow’s kickoff is set for 3:35, and Kansas City is expected to receive three to five inches of snowfall. MoDOT is also concerned about Colts fans driving from Indianapolis, because they will be driving through the storm.

Click here to listen to the full interview between Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and MoDOT maintenance engineer Todd Miller, which was recorded on January 11, 2019:

