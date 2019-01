Top Stories: A major winter storm is expected to leave snow across most of Missouri today through tomorrow afternoon. Predicted accumulations range from 5 inches in Kansas City to up to 9 inches in St. Louis. And Police continue to look for a man who went missing from St. Robert in south-central Missouri. An Endangered Silver Advisory Alert was issued for 69-year-old Robert Mason, who was last seen Monday. Mason could be driving a Dodge Stratus.

