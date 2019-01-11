Missouri House Democrats focusing on education, health care and criminal justice reform

While they’re outnumbered by Republicans by a 116-47 margin, Missouri House Democrats say they’re excited and energized about the 2019 session.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, spoke to Capitol reporters after Wednesday’s opening-day session in Jefferson City.

“Though few in numbers, we are bold and strong in our convictions. We are determined to act in the best interests of all Missourians,” Quade says.

She is also focused on expanding health care access for all Missourians and fighting legislative right-to-work efforts. Leader Quade says Democrats want to strengthen K-12 education and Missouri’s public colleges, along with health care issues.

“Access to affordable and quality health care for all Missourians and defending rights for all workers throughout Missouri,” says Quade.

She’s also filed legislation to protect taxpayers from a mistake made by the state Department of Revenue last year, that she says resulted in inaccurate withholdings from Missourians’ paychecks.

Missouri Legislative Black Caucus Chairman Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, is praising new House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, for calling for additional criminal justice reform. Representative Roberts says public safety increases when ex-prisoners find employment.

“I mean I think a priority of our state needs to be helping ex-felons, people who deserve that second chance to have the employment opportunities that they so desire,” Roberts says.

More than 90 percent of Missouri prisoners will be released to the community, at some point. Speaker Haahr told the House on Wednesday that the criminal justice system is “broken.”

Roberts notes state lawmakers overwhelmingly approved bipartisan legislation to expand Missouri’s treatment court system to all counties, during September’s special session. Treatment courts include DWI and veterans treatment courts.

