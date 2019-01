The Safe Kids Worldwide Organization has named Ashland Police Chief Lyn Woolford as America’s favorite crossing guard. Woolford’s love of wearing funny hats while helping folks cross the street might have helped him to secure the top honor.

The Southern Boone school district gets $10,000 and Woolford gets $500 as part of the online contest.

Brad Tregnago of Missourinet affiliate KSSZ in Columbia contributed to this story