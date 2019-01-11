Heavy winter storm developing in Missouri

A winter snow storm is developing in Missouri that’ll leave substantial accumulations across the state. Meteorologist Ben Herzog with the National Weather Service in St. Louis says the system will have an extensive reach. “We’re looking at a petty wide swath of snow, the heaviest of which is going to run, more or less along I-70, where we could see probably 8-10 inches of snow right now,” said Herzog.

The storm is predicted to leave 1-2 inches of snow in southern Missouri and roughly six inches in the northern part of the states. Accumulations are expected to increase from west to east. Up to 10 inches could fall along I-70 from Columbia to St. Louis while 3-5 inches is expected in the Kansas City area.

Meteorologist Scott Blair with the National Weather Service in Kansas City says the level of snow will depend on where you are in the state. “Any travelers from Springfield to St. Louis would see a rapid increase in the expected snowfall amounts,” said Blair.

According to Blair, the snow system is starting in Missouri because a rain system from the southwest is meeting with cold air over the state. “That’s what’s going to give these high snowfall totals across a large portion of Missouri,” Blair said.

Much of the central and eastern portion if Missouri is under a winter storm warning through Saturday at midnight.

The cutoff for snowfall to the south is along the Missouri-Arkansas border.