Early interest in Missouri’s legalized medical marijuana is robust

Early applications for medical marijuana facilities in Missouri are rolling in fast.

The state’s received 250 applications and more than $2 million in fees in the first four days of pre-filing that began January 5. The Department of Health and Human Services is now formulating rules to regulate the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of marijuana for medical use.

Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment for medical marijuana in November, joining 32 other states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico.

The application fee for cultivation is $10,000 while it’ll cost $6,000 for those applying to manufacture or sell the product. The state is in the process of establishing provisions for the licensing of marijuana facilities and the registration of qualified users and their caregivers.

Once in place, medical marijuana sales will be taxed at 4%. The projected collection of $18 million annually will be used to care for military veterans and pay for the licensing and regulation of the businesses. The estimated operating cost to the state is $7 million annually.