19th ranked Jennies pick up victory and get over .500 in conference play.

The No. 19 Central Missouri Jennies went on the road and picked up a 70-67 win over the Missouri Southern Lions. The Jens move over .500 in the MIAA at 3-2 and are 10-3 overall. The Jennies led for more than 26 minutes in what was a tight game throughout. Neither team led by more than eight at any point in the game.

Missouri Southern entered as the leading rebounding team in the MIAA, but it was the Jennies who were strong on the glass holding a 46-26 rebounding edge. UCM also brought down 22 offensive rebounds and scored 16 second-chance points. The Jennies also outscored the Lions in the paint, 34-28.