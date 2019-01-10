Witthus keeps Northwest rolling with another 30+ point performance

Northwest Missouri State senior Joey Witthus posted his second straight 30-point game as he led the No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball team to a 79-59 win over Emporia State University at Bearcat Arena. Witthus scored 32 points, including a stretch of 16 consecutive points in the second half, as Northwest improved to 15-0 overall and 5-0 in the MIAA.

Witthus went 11-of-12 from the field and drained five three-pointers. Northwest drained 17 three-pointers in the contest.

Witthus is a transfer from Minnesota State. Witthus started all 61 games he had appeared in for the Mavericks the past two seasons.