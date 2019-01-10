PODCAST: #Mizzou player now apologizing for showing emotion. You kidding me? (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

I’ll share the details inside the podcast but this really roasted me. Mizzou beats Tennessee. Tigers player Lauren Aldridge claps her hands after a big play during the game. Vols coach Holly Warlick throws a mini-tantrum. Aldridge apologizes for showing emotion. This stuff has to stop!

Plus, Philly Francis is he our new football expert? He joins the podcast to give us his picks for this weekend.