Cunningham on Wooden’s mid-season watch list

Mizzou’s Sophie Cunningham is on the John Wooden Award midseason watch list which goes to the top player in college basketball. Sophie is Mizzou’s leading scorer and ranks in the top 20 in the SEC in scoring and rebounding. Don’t expect to wish her luck on social media. Sophie and several other Mizzou players have shut off their social media sites to focus on the season.

The Tigers host Arkansas tonight. Mizzou is coming off a historic win at 10th ranked Tennessee this past weekend.

Through 16 games, Cunningham is Mizzou’s leading scorer and ranks in the top-20 in the SEC in both scoring and rebounding, as her 16.0 points per game ranks ninth and her 5.9 rebounds per game ranks 19th. Cunningham has reached 20 points six times this season, and has reached 18 points in six of her last eight, including a 20 point performance in Mizzou’s road win over No. 10 Tennessee on Sunday. Cunningham also dished out six assists against the Lady Volunteers, her ninth career game of 20+ points and 5+ assists, the most by a Tiger since the 2000-01 season.