Bad back doesn’t slow down SLU’s French. Career high leads Billikens to win

Hasahn French scored a career- and game-high 25 points, and Saint Louis held off a late Massachusetts rally for a 65-62 Atlantic 10 Conference victory over the Minutemen Wednesday night at Chaifetz Arena. Saint Louis improves its records to 11-4 overall and 2-0 in the Atlantic 10 with a third consecutive victory.

French notched a season-high nine field goals (9-of-14) and a career-high seven free throws (7-of-10). He matched his career best of three steals (game-high), had a game-high three blocks and added six rebounds.

French, who has been bothered by a bad back, wasn’t sure how effective he would be. He did know he couldn’t let his teammates down.