Top Stories: Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith announced the discipline of 17 police members yesterday, including seven who are no longer with the department. The action follows a nearly three-year investigation by the Crimes Against Children unit. And a former University of Missouri engineering professor lost his appeal yesterday after a jury ordered him to pay $600,000 for breach of contract. Galen Suppes filed 35 patent applications over seven years without the university’s knowledge.

