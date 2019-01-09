Former Cardinal leaves St. Louis radio gig to battle brain cancer

Former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Chris Duncan took a permanent leave of absence from his on-air job at 101 ESPN in St. Louis to seek treatment for his ongoing battle against brain cancer.

Duncan played with the Cardinals from 2005 to 2009 and joined the radio station in 2011.

Dunc will be taking a permanent leave from 101 ESPN to continue his fight against cancer and focus on health. If you pray, please keep him in your prayers. If you don’t, keep him in your thoughts. He is our brother and we miss him deeply@AnthonyStalter @Bettlach101ESPN — TheTurn101ESPN (@TheTurn_101ESPN) January 7, 2019

Duncan’s mother and wife of former pitcher coach Dave Duncan, Jeanine, died after a battle with brain cancer in 2013. During the Cardinals’ World Series run in 2011, Dave Duncan took a leave of absence to spend time with his wife.

The 37-year old Chris Duncan was first diagnosed with cancer in 2012.