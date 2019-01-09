Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Former Cardinal leaves St. Louis radio gig to battle brain cancer

Former Cardinal leaves St. Louis radio gig to battle brain cancer

By

Former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Chris Duncan took a permanent leave of absence from his on-air job at 101 ESPN in St. Louis to seek treatment for his ongoing battle against brain cancer.

Duncan played with the Cardinals from 2005 to 2009 and joined the radio station in 2011.

Duncan’s mother and wife of former pitcher coach Dave Duncan, Jeanine, died after a battle with brain cancer in 2013.  During the Cardinals’ World Series run in 2011, Dave Duncan took a leave of absence to spend time with his wife.

The 37-year old Chris Duncan was first diagnosed with cancer in 2012.