WATCH: Jefferson City’s Hentges scores touchdown in CFP National Championship Game

Jefferson City native Hale Hentges, who played his high school football at Helias Catholic, scored his first touchdown in his fourth and final national championship game. Hentges, primarily a blocking tight end, caught just his 15th pass in four seasons and his sixth touchdown. It came with just over six minutes left in the first quarter.

Alabama was trailing 14-7 and had the ball at the Clemson one on second-and-goal.

Four TDs. Less than 10 minutes into the game. This is fun 🍿 pic.twitter.com/252At1y5Xa — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 8, 2019

Here is how the call sounded from Eli Gold on the Crimson Tide Sports Network.

Photo: Twitter @UA_Athletics