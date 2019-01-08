WATCH: Binnington’s family makes it to Philly to see Blues goalie first NHL start/shutout

After being drafted in the third round by the St. Louis Blues back in 2011, Jordan Binnington finally made his first NHL start. Binnington made 25 saves as the Blues shut out the Flyers 3-0 in Philadelphia.

Brayden Schenn scored 41 seconds into the second period, and Vladimir Tarasenko and David Perron added third-period goals for St. Louis. The Blues had lost three of their previous four games. The Flyers lost their seventh in-a-row.

Jordan Binnington’s father and stepmother were in Philadelphia to see his victory and shutout.

