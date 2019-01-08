Shooting slump cost Tigers upset bid over Tennessee

After a fast start, the Missouri Tigers cooled off and couldn’t match third-ranked Tennessee’s size and skill, falling to the Vols 87-63, Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena. The loss snaps a six-game win streak for the Tigers who lose their SEC opener.

Mizzou led by nine, 27-18, with just over seven minutes to play in the first half, then didn’t make another field goal the rest of the half as Tennessee used a 22-4 run to close out the half

The Tigers shot 37% for the game and made just 8-of-22 from three-point range. UT’s ability to defend the three was a concern for Cuonzo Martin coming into this game. Xavier Pinson led the Tigers with 14, Jordan Geist added 12.

Tennessee shot 53% for the game and had four players score in double figures.

Mizzou’s next game is Saturday at South Carolina.