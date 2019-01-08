Missourinet 7 a.m. News 01-08-2018

Top Stories: A man was arrested north of Springfield after an hours-long standoff last night during which a swat team was called in. Deputies arrived to find one person with non-life-threatening injuries and a man barricaded inside a building in an alleged domestic violence incident. And the Police Chief in Pevely south of St. Louis has been placed on paid administrative leave indefinitely amid allegations of domestic abuse. The city’s board of aldermen took the action last night against Chief Charles Moutray.

