SSM closing Women’s and Children’s services in northern Missouri community

SSM Health is closing the Women’s and Children’s Services department at the Mexico Hospital and its Women’s Health Clinic and Pediatrics Clinic in Mexico. The Mexico hospital will also no longer have after hours, weekend or holiday anesthesia coverage. The site will no longer provide surgical services during those times.

In an email sent out by the SSM today (Monday), it says the department and clinics will be closing effective February 28th due to increasing challenges of provider staffing and consistently low patient volumes. The message goes on to say the Mexico operation is losing two key providers next month – an OB/GYN and a pediatrician.

SSM says there has been a consistent decline in the number of babies born at the hospital each year and St. Mary’s Hospital-Audrain anticipates less than 200 total births this year. It says the figure is not enough to sustain a best practice full-service program.

SSM says it will be working with their patients by helping them transition to another local provider of their choice.

The changes will impact 24 employees and the company says it is working with each individual to identify other open positions within SSM Health.

SSM signed a letter of Intent to transfer ownership of St. Mary’s Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital in Audrain and Jefferson City to MU Health in August. The proposed sale is expected to go to the Missouri Legislature for approval.

By Aimee Higgins of Missourinet affiliate KXEO in Mexico