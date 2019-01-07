Missourinet 7 a.m. News 01-07-2018

Top Stories: A police officer in mid-Missouri’s Columbia is on administrative leave after the death of a 4-year-old girl. Gabriella Curry was struck and killed by a police cruiser driven by 27-year-old Amanda Heese, who had pulled onto a sidewalk to observe students exiting a high school Friday. And a visitation was held last night for the four family members killed in eastern Missouri’s St. Charles last week. A service for Kate Kasten, her son, daughter, and her mother was held at a funeral home while a funeral is scheduled today in Ellisville.

