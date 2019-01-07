Missouri organist pumps up crowd at St. Louis Blues, Cardinals games

For more than a decade, the upbeat music on the organ during the St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Cardinals home games has been played by a southeast Missouri man. Jeremy Boyer, a native of Potosi, pounds away at the keys to get hockey and baseball fans into the game.

He replaced legendary organist Ernie Hays, who died in 2012.

Boyer says his school teachers helped to plant the musical seed in him.

“I knew that I wanted to be in music,” he says. “Maybe I didn’t know it at the time that I wanted to play the organ professionally, but I knew I wanted to do something in music and that’s where it led to.”

Boyer is getting inducted this month into the Potosi High School Hall of Fame.

Story courtesy of Missourinet affiliate KREI in Farmington