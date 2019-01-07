Missouri House Republicans excited about 2019 session

Missouri House Republicans will have a supermajority-plus during the 2019 legislative session in Jefferson City.

Republicans will control the Missouri House 116-47, when the 2019 session begins at the Statehouse on Wednesday at noon.

House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, notes it will be one of the largest majorities in House history. Speaker Haahr tells Missourinet House committee assignments will likely be announced next week.

The 36-year-old Haahr is reportedly the youngest House Speaker in the nation, and is also the first Speaker from Springfield in state history.

State Rep. John Wiemann, R-O’Fallon, is the new House Speaker Pro Tem, and State Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, is the new House Minority Leader.

The House Speaker and Democratic leader are both from Springfield.

House Majority Caucus Chair Sonya Anderson, R-Springfield, is excited about the session, noting there are 62 freshman House members.

“It’s (the freshman class) full of talent, so I’m excited about things that we’re going to get done. We’ve got a new Speaker, he’s from southwest Missouri, Springfield, it’s historic,” Anderson says.

State Rep. Hannah Kelly, R-Mountain Grove, was re-elected to her second House term in November.

“I look forward to serving the people another term. I think it’s going to be a great session,” says Kelly. “I think we have a lot of good opportunity in front of us. We have some serious work to do.”

Republicans will also have a 24-10 supermajority in the Missouri Senate, and Governor Mike Parson is a Republican.

Both chambers will gavel-in Wednesday at noon. Governor Parson is scheduled to deliver the 2019 State of the State Address on January 16th at 3 p.m.

