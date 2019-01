Head Coach Amy Eagan notched Truman victory 100 as the Bulldogs came up with a 73-51 wire-to-wire win over the University of Indianapolis on Saturday. Eagan ties Mary Jo Murray atop the Bulldog career coaching wins list with her 100th. Murray was 100-80 in seven seasons from 1976-83. Eagan is starting her sixth season.

Truman will attempt to give Eagan the record when they next play at the University of Southern Indiana on Thursday night in Evansville, Indiana.