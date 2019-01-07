Damarea Crockett to leave Mizzou for NFL Draft

Mizzou running back Damarea Crockett has declared for the 2019 NFL Draft. He made his announcement via Twitter earlier Monday afternoon.

In three seasons with Mizzou, Crockett rushed for 2,252 and 19 touchdowns. He missed time during his sophomore season with a shoulder injury in week six. In 2016, his freshman year, Crockett set Mizzou freshman records for rushing yards in a season (1,062), rushing yards in a single game (225), rushing touchdowns in a season (10) and tied the school record with four rushing TDs in a single game vs. Middle Tennessee. He was suspended against his home-state school Arkansas after getting busted for pot.

This past season he rushed for 709 yards and seven touchdowns.

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25th.

Thank you for everything Mizzou it’s all Love!! 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/h96j4si3ok — Damarea Crockett #16 (@DamareaCrockett) January 7, 2019