Bill Pollock Show–Yes #ChiefsKingdom you should be scared, Bama/Clemson preview, and the biggest D-bag Bears fan (PODCAST)

Yes I’m a believer in “history repeats itself.” The Chiefs have never beat the Colts in four previous playoff games. Andy Reid has only managed one playoff win in Kansas City and so far two of the three quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft have lost (Mitchell Trubisky and DeShaun Watson), plus the last pick of the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft (Lamar Jackson) lost on Sunday. It’s not easy for young quarterbacks to win playoff football games and the Colts are one of the hottest teams right now…so yes Chiefs fans should be nervous!

The biggest D-bag Bears fans (listener discretion advised)

Plus hear from Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney…it’s Alabama and Clemson, again!