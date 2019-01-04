Tony Gonzalez finalist for Hall of Fame ballot

Tight end Tony Gonzalez, who played 12 of his 17 seasons with the Chiefs, is a first-time finalist on the Pro Football Hall of Fame ballot. He leads all NFL tight ends with 1,325 catches and 15,127 yards. He ranks second at his position with 111 receiving touchdowns and is a 14-time Pro Bowl selection. The 2019 class will be announced on February 2nd, the day before the Super Bowl. The inductions will be August 3rd in Canton, Ohio. Former Chiefs defensive back Ty Law is also on the list.

Gonzalez was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame at the Dec. 13 home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.