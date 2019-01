Top Stories: A woman has been charged with Kansas City’s first murder of 2019 for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death late Wednesday. Carmelita Smith is accused of killing 60-year-old Tony Carmons inside a Kansas City apartment. And an inmate in eastern Missouri’s Franklin County Jail could face drug distribution charges after three other inmates overdosed on opioids that she allegedly smuggled in. The three who overdosed survived after being taken to a hospital

