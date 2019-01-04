Missouri Airbnb stays increase in popularity and so does host income

Missourians who opened up their households in 2018 by using home sharing company Airbnb earned $48 million. That’s an increase from 2017’s $28.8 million in the Show-Me State.
The company says Missouri hosts earned an annual average of $5,500 dollars in extra income last year by providing temporary stays for roughly 483,000 guests.
A press release from Airbnb says more than 4,500 Missouri hosts share their homes via the platform.
The top Missouri places driving guest stays last year included St. Louis with $14.4 million, Jackson County with $12.5 million, and Taney County, which includes Branson, with $5.1 million.
|County
|2018 Total Host Income
|2018 Total Guest Arrivals
|City of Saint Louis
|$14.4 million
|144,000
|Jackson
|$12.5 million
|131,000
|Taney
|$5.1 million
|52,000
|Camden
|$2.1 million
|19,000
|St. Louis (County)
|$1.9 million
|18,000
|Boone
|$1.5 million
|16,300
|Greene
|$1.4 million
|15,800
|Saint Charles County
|$971,000
|9,700
|Miller
|$919,000
|7,600
|Stone
|$911.000
|8,800
|Gasconade
|$654,000
|6,500
|Jasper
|$389,000
|5,000
|Franklin
|$321,000
|3,400
|Warren
|$317,000
|2,700
|Barry
|$244,000
|2,400
|Christian
|$222,000
|2,800
|Morgan
|$216,000
|2,000
|Cape Girardeau
|$211,000
|2,600
|Buchanan
|$179,000
|1,700
|St. Francois
|$159,000
|1,600
|Crawford
|$140,000
|1,400
|Pulaski
|$135,000
|2,100
|Cole
|$131,000
|1412
|Platte
|$127,000
|1,400
|Marion
|$125,000
|1,600
Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet