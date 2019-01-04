Missouri Airbnb stays increase in popularity and so does host income

Missourinet

Missouri Airbnb stays increase popularity and so does host income

Missourians who opened up their households in 2018 by using home sharing company Airbnb earned $48 million. That’s an increase from 2017’s $28.8 million in the Show-Me State.

The company says Missouri hosts earned an annual average of $5,500 dollars in extra income last year by providing temporary stays for roughly 483,000 guests.
A press release from Airbnb says more than 4,500 Missouri hosts share their homes via the platform.

The top Missouri places driving guest stays last year included St. Louis with $14.4 million, Jackson County with $12.5 million, and Taney County, which includes Branson, with $5.1 million.

County 2018 Total Host Income 2018 Total Guest Arrivals
City of Saint Louis $14.4 million 144,000
Jackson $12.5 million 131,000
Taney $5.1 million 52,000
Camden $2.1 million 19,000
St. Louis (County) $1.9 million 18,000
Boone $1.5 million 16,300
Greene $1.4 million 15,800
Saint Charles County $971,000 9,700
Miller $919,000 7,600
Stone $911.000 8,800
Gasconade $654,000 6,500
Jasper $389,000 5,000
Franklin $321,000 3,400
Warren $317,000 2,700
Barry $244,000 2,400
Christian $222,000 2,800
Morgan $216,000 2,000
Cape Girardeau $211,000 2,600
Buchanan $179,000 1,700
St. Francois $159,000 1,600
Crawford $140,000 1,400
Pulaski $135,000 2,100
Cole $131,000 1412
Platte $127,000 1,400
Marion $125,000 1,600

