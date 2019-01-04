Missouri Airbnb stays increase in popularity and so does host income

Missourians who opened up their households in 2018 by using home sharing company Airbnb earned $48 million. That’s an increase from 2017’s $28.8 million in the Show-Me State.

The company says Missouri hosts earned an annual average of $5,500 dollars in extra income last year by providing temporary stays for roughly 483,000 guests.

A press release from Airbnb says more than 4,500 Missouri hosts share their homes via the platform.

The top Missouri places driving guest stays last year included St. Louis with $14.4 million, Jackson County with $12.5 million, and Taney County, which includes Branson, with $5.1 million.

County 2018 Total Host Income 2018 Total Guest Arrivals City of Saint Louis $14.4 million 144,000 Jackson $12.5 million 131,000 Taney $5.1 million 52,000 Camden $2.1 million 19,000 St. Louis (County) $1.9 million 18,000 Boone $1.5 million 16,300 Greene $1.4 million 15,800 Saint Charles County $971,000 9,700 Miller $919,000 7,600 Stone $911.000 8,800 Gasconade $654,000 6,500 Jasper $389,000 5,000 Franklin $321,000 3,400 Warren $317,000 2,700 Barry $244,000 2,400 Christian $222,000 2,800 Morgan $216,000 2,000 Cape Girardeau $211,000 2,600 Buchanan $179,000 1,700 St. Francois $159,000 1,600 Crawford $140,000 1,400 Pulaski $135,000 2,100 Cole $131,000 1412 Platte $127,000 1,400 Marion $125,000 1,600

Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet