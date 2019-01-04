Impressive shooting leads Mizzou women past Ole Miss in SEC opener

Mizzou Women’s Basketball opened conference play with a 78-55 win over Ole Miss, at Mizzou Arena. Mizzou had its best shooting night of the season in the victory, as the Tigers set season-highs in field goal percentage (65.9 percent) and three-point percentage (60 percent). The last time the Tigers had a shooting percentage over 60 percent in a game was back in February of 2017 against Ole Miss.

Junior guard Amber Smith led the Tigers with 18 points in the game. Sophie Cunningham had 14 points and Jordan Roundtree matched a career-high with 10 points.

Mizzou travels to Tennessee for a game Sunday that tips at 1 p.m. CT.