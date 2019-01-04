Governor Parson to address hundreds Saturday at Missouri cattle convention

Missouri’s governor will keynote the big cattle industry convention and trade show Saturday evening in Columbia.

About 600 to 700 people are expected to attend the 51st annual Missouri Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show, which is taking place at Columbia’s Holiday Inn Executive Center. The event began Friday and ends Sunday.

Governor Mike Parson (R) will be the keynote speaker Saturday at about 6:45 p.m.

Parson, who owns and operates a cow and calf operation near Bolivar, helped sponsor Missouri’s farming rights amendment in 2014, which changed the state Constitution to guarantee all Missourians the right to farm and ranch.

The convention is aimed at celebrating 51 years of Missouri cattlemen and cattlewomen coming together to meet and work to advance the state’s major beef industry.

The Missouri Cattle Feeders’ Association was established in 1911 and had several different names, before becoming the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association in 1968.

Governor Parson is scheduled to deliver the 2019 State of the State Address before a joint session of the Legislature on January 16th at 3 p.m. Agriculture is expected to be come up during the address.

This will be the first daytime State of the State Address since former Governor Bob Holden (D) spoke in 2004.

