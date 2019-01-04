Fitzpatrick to be sworn-in as Missouri Treasurer on January 14

Missouri’s next state treasurer will be sworn-in during a mid-January ceremony in Jefferson City.

House Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick (R-Shell Knob) tells Missourinet he’s scheduled to be sworn-in on January 14th at 3:30 p.m. That is a Monday.

Fitzpatrick says the ceremony will be open to the public, adding that they are planning on the treasurer’s Capitol office.

Governor Mike Parson (R) announced before Christmas that he’s appointing Fitzpatrick as the next State Treasurer.

Fitzpatrick will replace Glendale Republican Eric Schmitt, who was sworn-in Thursday as Missouri’s Attorney General. Parson appointed Schmitt to replace Josh Hawley, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in November.

“The individual (Fitzpatrick) has more experience and knowledge of the state budget than any other elected official,” Parson told Capitol reporters on December 19. “And, as a millennial, he will soon be one of the youngest statewide officials in modern times.”

Fitzpatrick, who served three House terms, is 31 years old. His House district includes Barry, Lawrence and Stone counties.

Governor Parson notes Fitzpatrick built his small business, MariCorp US, into a multi-million dollar enterprise. The company is a leader in boat dock manufacturing in the United States.

