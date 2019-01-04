Carte’Are Gordon leaving SLU. Coach Travis Ford on his Billikens, “You move on.”

Carte’Are Gordon is leaving the St. Louis University basketball program. The school announced yesterday the freshman has been granted a release from his scholarship and is no longer a member of the team. On Twitter, Gordon said he decided to transfer because of personal issues with his family, to focus on what’s best for him and furthering his career. Gordon was a top-100 recruit when he signed a letter of intent to attend SLU in November 2017 while a senior at Webster Groves High.

SLU is 9-4 and was picked as the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic-10 Conference.

Photo courtesy: SLU Athletics