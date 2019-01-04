Bill Pollock Show–No game for #ChiefsKingdom but that’s Bears-Eagles matchup has strong KC ties (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

The Chiefs have the week off and while we’ll be paying attention to the AFC games this weekend for obvious reasons, this Bears-Eagles matchup features the last two former KC offensive coordinators facing each other as head coaches. Hear from Matt Nagy of Chicago and Doug Pederson of the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Plus, we as humans still can’t figure out how to use instant replay properly in sports.