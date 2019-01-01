Bill Pollock Show–Drew Lock’s heartfelt message to #Mizzou fans, then let’s talk poor game management by the coaching staff (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Happy New Year! Let’s start with some warm and fuzzies from the Liberty Bowl. Drew Lock had a nice message for Mizzou fans as he stepped away from the microphone one final time as a Tiger. Plus, hear offensive lineman Paul Adams’ thoughts on an emotional end to his college career. Also, how about Memphis native Johnathan Johnson? A career game for the junior back in his hometown.

Then, let’s get into what needs to happen for next year as we dive into the X’s and O’s. For starters, that kicking game has to change…it’s brutal. Even higher priority is fixing Barry Odom’s management of time and timeouts and some of his decision making.