Small, rural Missouri districts driving increase in four-day school weeks

The number of Missouri school districts holding class four days a week continues to increase.

Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) spokeswoman Nancy Bowles tells Missourinet the number of districts on four-day weeks has increased from 18 in September 2017 to 25 now.

North Callaway R-1 in mid-Missouri and Drexel R-IV in western Missouri are two of the districts that have gone to four-day weeks, in the past year.

Former Governor Jay Nixon (D) signed the optional four-day school week into law in 2011. The bipartisan bill moved from requiring 174 days of instruction to a total of 1,044 hours for districts that wanted to go to four days.

Missourinet Moberly affiliate KWIX reports the Bucklin and La Plata School Districts in northern Missouri are considering going to four-days. The La Plata district’s website says 88 percent of students and 66 percent of parents support a four-day school week.

Harrisburg R-VIII Superintendent Steve Combs tells KWIX that four-day school weeks have increased teacher retention in Harrisburg and have saved the district money with transportation and food service.

The 25 districts with four-day school weeks are all smaller districts, in rural communities.

Outgoing State Rep. Bill Reiboldt, R-Neosho, who helped pass the 2011 law, has described it as another “tool in the toolbox” for districts. Reiboldt has said he’s received great feedback from rural communities in his region.

Northwest Missouri’s Lathrop R-II was the first district to make the change, after the 2011 law passed.

DESE’s Nancy Bowles says the 25 Missouri districts that are currently on four-day weeks are:

