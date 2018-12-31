Missourinet 7 a.m. News 12-31-2018

Top Stories: 46-year-old Richard Emery has been charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend, her mother and her two daughters in St. Charles Friday. The county prosecutor indicated to the “Post-Dispatch” that he will seek the death penalty. And a new study finds that Missouri is among the worst states in using Tobacco settlement proceeds to prevent smoking. The Kansas City Star reports that Missouri allotted $48,500 this year for tobacco prevention programs, despite receiving $259 million in tobacco taxes and from tobacco companies.

