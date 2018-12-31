Missouri ends year with rain, flooding

Continued rain from Sunday night into Monday has caused flooding in parts of Missouri. The National Weather Service says mid-Missouri has received the most – about 4 to 6 inches of rain. Northern Missouri has had between 1 to 3 inches and the St. Louis area has received 2 to 4 inches. Southeast Missouri has dealt with about 1 to 2 inches of rain, with precipitation being heavy at times there.

Northwest and southwest Missouri are expected to get freezing drizzle tonight with temperatures in the teens tomorrow. The St. Louis region is expected to be dry with temps in the mid-30s on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, neighboring Kentucky has had severe weather today, including several tornado warnings.

Flooding around New Year’s is not unfamiliar to Missourians. Historic rainfall amounts devastated several regions of the Show-Me State at the end of 2015 and beginning of 2016.

Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet