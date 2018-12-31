Liberty Bull. #Mizzou comes up short in bid for nine wins

The Missouri Tigers did the following:

1. Outgained Oklahoma State 637-502

2. Rushed for more yards 264-169

3. Passed for more yards 373-333

4. Converted more third down tries 9-8

5. Converted more fourth down attempts 1-0

6. Had fewer penalties 7-6

7. Had fewer turnovers 2-1

8. Led in time of possession 32-28 minutes

9. Lost 38-33.

Missouri (8-5) faced a fourth-and-one when quarterback Drew Lock admitted he read the defense and kept the ball as he ran to his right. Lock was tripped up a yard behind the first down marker and his season and career at Mizzou ends just short. Lock was 23 of 38 for 373 yards with a school bowl record three touchdowns and no interceptions.

When the Tigers let a game slip away against Kentucky, Dooley called a pass play on 3rd and 2. That incomplete pass left the Wildcats with a timeout and the opportunity to steal the game. When Mizzou needed a touchdown and throwing the ball at least once would have been a viable option, Dooley and Head Coach Barry Odom called three straight runs, two from just a yard away from a first down. It’s safe to say, Mizzou came up three yards short of going 10-3.

Missouri’s Larry Rountree ran for 204 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown and Memphis native Johnathon Johnson had nine catches for 185 yards, including an 86-yard score.

The Tigers come up short on achieving their ninth, 9+ win season in school history and just the 12th time with 8+ wins. Mizzou is now 15-18 in bowl games.