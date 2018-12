Following their 35-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders, the Kansas City Chiefs not only clinched the AFC West but they also wrapped up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Chiefs face the lowest remaining seed from the AFC’s Wild-Card round in their first game…the Divisional Round game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 12, at 3:35 p.m. CT.

By finishing the season with a 12–4 record Kansas City has gained home-field advantage for the third time in franchise history.